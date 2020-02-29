हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
#SooryavanshiTrailer trends on Twitter, here's an update on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film

#SooryavanshiTrailer is one of the top trends on Saturday. It seems that some of the film critics were shown the trailer of the film and as they posted a review, it was soon picked by fan clubs and hence, the trend. 

#SooryavanshiTrailer trends on Twitter, here&#039;s an update on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif&#039;s film
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the trailer release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi', the much-anticipated film has taken over Twitter and #SooryavanshiTrailer is one of the top trends on Saturday. Confused? We have you sorted. It seems that some of the film critics, including trade analyst Taran Adarsh, were shown the trailer of the film and as they posted a review, it was soon picked by fan clubs and hence, the trend. 

'Sooryavanshi' trailer will release on March 2 and as we wait with bated breath for it, let's see what Taran Adarsh has to say about it.

"Watched Sooryavanshi trailer... Absolutely fantastic. Fire.. .Fire... Fire... Rohit Shetty is the undisputed emperor of entertainers, 'Sooryavanshi' reaffirms the fact... Great to see Akshay Kumar in action mode... Get ready for Tsunami at the Box Office, this one promises to be a huge winner," he wrote.

Soon, Twitter was bombarded with tweets related to #SooryavanshiTrailer. Here are some of the reactions:

'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe' that began with Singham in 2011. The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and the duo will also be present at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 27, but the date was rescheduled to March 24. 

'Sooryavanshi' is written by Sajid-Farhad. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's Dharma Production.

