New Delhi: The craze for Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film ‘Jawan’ is increasing day by day. Fans are really excited and are eagerly anticipating the premiere of his new film, 'Jawan.' SRK's film releases are like festivals to his fans, they watch his movies with utmost love and dedication and the case is same for 'Jawan' as well.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Setupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani among others. Fans and movie critics are already assuming that 'Jawan' will be a bigger hit than 'Pathaan,' here are 5 reasons why you must watch the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Dialogues

One thing that sets Shah Rukh Khan's movies apart is his ability to deliver power-packed dialogues that resonate with the audience and 'Jawan' is no exception. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans went gaga over his 'Bete ko hath lagane se pehle...' dialogue as they could all relate it to Aryan Khan's incident. The best part about a SRK-starrer is that the dialogues are not only massy and punchy but also romantic and emotional which makes the film a whole package.

Favourite Cameos

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo role but it surely grabbed eyeballs when was dropped in the trailer. The trailer already gave us a glimpse of Deepika fighting off goons in the rain. Rumors are also circulating about appearances by other superstars like Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt and to see how much truth the rumours hold, you gotta watch the film.

Shah Rukh Khan

'Jawan' being a Shah Rukh Khan film is enough reason to watch it! SRK dual role in the film has left fans craving his unmatched charm and screen presence. From a masked vigilante to a bald fighter and a character with a bandaged face, SRK's transformations add an extra layer of intrigue and suspense to the narrative. SRK playing the role of a villain will surely be as sexy as it sounds, well, his posters and looks in the trailer are a proof.

The Atlee Magic

' Jawan' is helmed by Tamil ace director Arun Kumar aka Atlee. Known for mega-scale action extravaganzas. The magic of Atlee has been seen in many blockbusters like ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Theri’, ‘Bigil’ and fans are sure 'Jawan' will too break many records.

South Superstars

'Jawan' marks the Bollywood debut of South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara and fans are excited. She will romance SRK and their song 'Chaleya' is already a big hit. Aside from Nayanthara, ‘Jawan’ also features another Kollywood (Tamil film industry) bigshot, Vijay Sethupathi! He will be seen as the antagonist Kalee.

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7.