Spirit Of Fighter: Makers Drop Big Update On Hrithik, Deepika-Starrer Ahead Of Independence Day

New Delhi: 'Fighter' is India’s first aerial action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leads

The Director of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone much awaited India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter', Siddharth Anand is all set to bring along the mega celebration for Independence Day with the 'Spirit of Fighter'. While the audience has been eagerly waiting to experience more about this action entertainer, the director has indeed raised the bar of excitement while breaking this big announcement all set for its release tomorrow at 10 AM.

Director Siddharth Anand took to his social media and shared a poster while carrying the spirit of patriotism and announcing a big reveal tomorrow at 10 AM. He further jotted down the caption, "10AM, Tomorrow. #SpiritOfFighter #SiddharthAnand @hrithikroshan"



Carrying along the true spirit of Independence Day, this announcement has indeed a treat to relish. After WAR and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is gearing up for yet another grand release with 'Fighter'. Moreover, this has indeed raised the bar of excitement to watch out for this big reveal tomorrow at 10 AM.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release on 25th January 2024.