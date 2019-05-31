close

Sridevi

Sridevi starrer 'Mom' crosses Rs 100 cr mark in China

New Delhi: The legendary late actress Sridevi's last release 'Mom' was a thriller and loaded with power-packed performances by the entire cast. The movie helmed by Ravi Udyawar presented a beautiful and emotionally charged up story of a mother and daughter.

The screenplay moves forward with how a mother avenges her step-daughter. The makers released the movie in China sometime back and it has been a success there as well. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

The movie has smoothly sailed across the much-coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the China Box Office.

The screenplay of the thriller is by Girish Kohli. The first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi played the titular role of a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter. Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui played pivotal parts.

Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen in important roles.

The film originally released in India in 2017 and the actress was honoured with the prestigious National Award for Best Actress posthumously for playing the lead role with much conviction and elan.

 

 

