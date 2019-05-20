close

MOM

Sridevi's 'Mom' sets China Box Office on fire

Sridevi&#039;s &#039;Mom&#039; sets China Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Late legendary actress Sridevi's last on-screen outing 'Mom' was well-received by the audiences. The thriller was released in China a few days back and has impressed the fans there as well. The film has managed to maintain its stronghold at the China Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. #Mom slowed down on [second] Fri, but showed better results on Sat and Sun in #China... Should comfortably cross $ 15 million, as per current trending... [Week 2] Fri $ 0.64 mn, Sat $ 1 mn, Sun $ 0.92 mn. Total: $ 12.19 million [₹ 84.77 cr].

It is nearing to touch the Rs 100 crore figure.

The thriller has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar with a screenplay by Girish Kohli. The first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi played the titular role of a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter. Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui played pivotal parts.

Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen in important roles.

The film has been accepted by the fans there and it will soon enter the much coveted Rs 100 crore club.

 

