SRK, Nagarjuna have massive cameos in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahamastra, reveals Karan Johar

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer superhero magnum opus ‘Brahamstra’ has massive cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, reveals film producer Karan Johar. Speaking about the film to Anupama Chopra at the Producer’s Roundtable Conference, Karan said that he has realized that fulfilling the vision of the movie takes time and it has already been seven years that Brahamstra is in making.

“I've realized that it takes time when you make a film, you’ve got to give it time. You've learned the power of storyboarding; you've learned the power of also working with people who really care about your film. They didn't just sign your film because its money to them or it's a commitment. It's because they really believe in. If you're doing something that large, you've got to have a crew that actually becomes organically embedded in that film's fabric,” said Karan.

The producer said both Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna believed in the story of the film and did not hesitate to give it time. “And that's what happened with Brahmastra. Like Nagarjuna, he came on board; Shah Rukh Khan has done a massive cameo for us. We thought it would be five days but he shot for 15 days. And without a question asked, he saw the vision of the sequence. It's like Mr. Bachchan; he came just about like that,” told Karan.

He also said ‘Brahamastra’ is not just a film and he would want everyone to watch it.

‘Brahamastra’ is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and is expected to release on September 9, 2022. The movie will be a trilogy.