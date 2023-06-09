‘Pathaan’ To Release In Russia And CIS Countries On This Date

After creating waves at the domestic as well as international markets, “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is ready to captivate audiences in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. This month, the blockbuster spy-thriller is set to hit over 3,000 screens across Russia and CIS territories, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The makers have officially announced that “Pathaan” will receive its widest release in a dubbed version, scheduled for July 13, 2023, across 3,000+ screens in Russia and CIS. Trade analyst Tarah Adarsh also shared this update on social media.

'PATHAAN' TO HAVE WIDE RELEASE IN RUSSIA_ #YRF's Blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record - gets widest release for an #Indian film in dubbed version across #Russia and #CIS_ Will release on 13 July 2023 across 3000+ screens.#SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/dzkcriWq9h — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

The announcement has sparked immense joy among loyal fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who eagerly expressed their excitement on various social media platforms.

The comment section was flooded with praise for the unstoppable success journey of “Pathaan.” The film, which initially hit theatres in January this year, has earned over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office and surpassed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” also features John Abraham in a prominent role.

SRK's Return To The Big Screen

After a hiatus of about four years, SRK made a spectacular comeback with “Pathaan.” The thriller is part of Yash Raj Film’s spy franchise. This film had been eagerly anticipated by Shah Rukh Khan's devoted fan base and it proved to be one of the most significant successes of his career. Following a string of films that did not perform as expected, Shah Rukh Khan took a well-deserved break before making a resounding comeback with “Pathaan.”

About Pathaan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, “Pathaan” features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. SRK plays the role of an agent, who comes out of exile to stop a major terrorist attack on India.

The film also features actors Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles, and even Salman Khan in a guest appearance.

“Pathaan,” which is the fourth film in YRF’s spy universe, comes after Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai,” and Hrithik Roshan’s “War.” The film was released in over 5,000 screens in India. Additionally, it enthralled viewers across 100 countries outside India, gracing approximately 2,500 screens in international territories.