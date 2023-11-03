New Delhi: As the first glimpses and poster for Starfish releases fans have been very excited to see what Khushalii Kumar has in store for them. While it is her never-before-seen avatar as a commercial diver, the interesting story also has left the audience asking for more. In fact, many might not know, but Khushalii has pushed the envelope really hard for the film. She shot for Starfish in extremely cold temperatures. Not just this, she even dived into a very deep sea that was about 16 metres deep for her role in extremely cold weather.

She said, “I wanted to give my best for the role, so I did not let these challenges come in the way. The toughest for me was when it came to diving into deep waters. I did those scenes myself under expert guidance. Other than deep sea diving, what was tough was to shoot in extremely cold weather especially when you are drenched. It was probably the passion for the role that kept me going, I enjoyed playing Tara, and it was therapeutic to be her.”

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish is based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling book called Starfish Pickle. The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past. Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Spiritual Guru at one of his trance parties. What remains to see is how this fateful encounter changes her life.

Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. Starfish releases on 24th November, 2023.