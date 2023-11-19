Starfish: Khushali Kumar Recalls How The Toughest Scene Took A Toll On Her Mental Health

New Delhi: There’s a new diver in town and she’s a B-town diva we can’t stop raving about. Khushalii Kumar is making headlines for her upcoming movie Starfish as it becomes a highly anticipated cinematic venture.

The actress who is loved by fans for her captivating on-screen presence is back to enthrall us with ‘Starfish’. As she becomes a certified commercial diver for her role as Tara, Khushalii Kumar has put in a lot of prep and hard work.

The talented actress recently opened up about the trauma she faced after she shot the climax scene where her character overdosed on drugs. In fact, not just shooting, but preparing for the scene was tough too. She shared that the film has a minute-long cut where in reality she had performed for over 4 minutes at a stretch as she was so intensely captured by the scene. It took a great deal of time for her to prepare for this scene, since in real life, Khushalii does not consume substances. Even after the scene was shot, it took her a certain time to get out of that zone, and it was quite an overwhelming experience for her.

Talking about that scene, Khushalii says, "I still feel the blood rush in my body as I revisit that scene. That feeling was very different and weird, and it took a great deal for me to get out of it. It is hard to describe how it felt. It was a difficult scene since it was mentally heavy. I could not sleep for nights after the scene, and I avoided staying alone in a place since those flashbacks would occur."

While Tara's role is layered in this film, this scene will surely be a must-watch.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish is based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling book called Starfish Pickle. The film also stars Ehan Bhat, Milind Soman, and Tusharr Khanna.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. Starfish releases on 24th November, 2023.