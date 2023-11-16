Starfish Trailer: Khushalii Kumar Impresses As Diver; Film Releases On THIS Date

New Delhi: The makers of 'Starfish' have treated fans with the trailer of the Khushalii Kumar-starrer. Apart from her, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, and Tusharr Khanna are also in the film. Taking to Instagram, Khushalii shared a trailer video and captioned it, "Dive into the world of #Starfish, secrets here are far deeper than it appears. Trailer Out Now!#Starfish in cinemas 24th November, 2023."

Goes without saying that Starfish is a thrilling tale that highlights the calmness of the ocean at the surface. What makes it even more interesting is that it also focuses on the storm that brews within it. In the trailer, Khushalii's character Tara says that she is as deep as the ocean. She is seen fighting her demons from the past. This aptly personifies the calm surface, and storm within nature of the ocean.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. While one of the users wrote, "What a fantastic trailer now can't wait for the release." In the film, Khushalii plays the role of Tara who is a skilled commercial diver at heart but a rebel at her soul. Heartthrob Milind Soman plays Arlo who is the spiritual guru. Tushar Khanna makes his debut with Starfish. He plays Aman who is also Mr. Righteous, and Ehan Bhat plays Neil who is free-spirited.

Helmed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. 'Starfish' is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book called 'Starfish Pickle'. However, the story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past.

Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Guruji at one of his trance parties. Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, owned by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar. Starfish will be released on November 24.