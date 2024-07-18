Mumbai: Abhishek is excited to reprise his role as 'Jana' in 'Stree 2' alongside “some of the industry's finest talents”.

“This character has a special bond with the audience, and I am committed to delivering my best once again. The love I get for the character even today, especially among kids, is truly endearing. Jana and everyone’s antics in this edition are funnier,” said Abhishek.

The actor said: “My character too has a lot more funny moments, taking the whole experience to a new level of ‘Stree’."

'Stree 2' reunites the ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the first instalment.

'Stree 2' is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Stree' and is scheduled to release on August 15.

Earlier this week, Abhishek spoke about his films 'Stree 2' and 'Vedaa' releasing on the same day, likening it to a clash with himself at the box office.

"It feels surreal to have two films release on the same day. It’s like clashing with myself at the box office!" he said.

The actor also said that he cannot choose which of the two films is closer to his heart, because “it’s like choosing your favourite child or deciding which parent you love more.”

Abhishek has previously worked in films such as 'Phillauri', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Dream Girl', 'Bala', 'Made in China', 'Apurva', and 'Bhediya', among others.