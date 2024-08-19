Stree 2 Box Office Collections: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Film On Fire, Rakes In Rs 283 Cr Worldwide Gross

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy Stree 2 has taken the nation by storm. The lead actors have not just ruled the hearts of the audience but also dominated the box office with the whopping collection of the film. Collecting Rs 64.8 crore on the first day, Stree 2 is unstoppable at the ticket windows.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection

Stree 2 has earned around Rs 283 crore in worldwide gross and still counting. With Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has become the first female lead to achieve such massive success. She took to social media and posted the latest figures:

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

As per figures shared by the Box Office sharing numbers website, Sacnilk.com, on its opening day, the film made Rs 46 crore approximately. The movie had some special opening premieres on Wednesday, during which the film earned Rs 8 crore - taking the total to an estimated Rs 54.25 crore.

According to Sacnilk reports, Stree 2 performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 91.7 Cr India net. Stree 2 is the first female-led film to shatter all previous records at the Indian box office.

Stree 2 Release Date

Stree 2, is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The film, released on August 15, clashed with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.