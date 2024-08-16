Stree 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer SHATTERS Records, Gets Rs 54 Cr Opening

New Delhi: Stree 2, Amar Kaushik’s much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit horror-comedy film Stree released on Independence Day and got a swell response at the Box Office. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has shattered records and got a huge opening of Rs 54 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

As per figures shared by the Box Office sharing numbers website, Sacnilk.com, on its opening day, the film made Rs 46 crore approximately. The movie had some special opening premieres on Wednesday, during which the film earned Rs 8 crore - taking the total to an estimated Rs 54.25 crore.

Stree 2 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk.com, ‘Stree 2’ has surpassed 1 lakh tickets sold in the top 3 national chains - PVRINOX and Cinepolis, with a remarkable count of approximately 1.03 lakh tickets. This places ‘Stree 2’ higher than Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra in terms of advance bookings.

Reportedly, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Brahmastra’ sold 72,000 and 65,000 tickets respectively in the first 38 hours.

Stree 2 Release Date

Stree 2, is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The film, released on August 15, and clashed with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.