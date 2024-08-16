Advertisement
STREE 2

Stree 2 Earns Rs 76 Cr Gross On Day 1, Shraddha Kapoor Fans Shout ‘Stree Ji Part 3 Jaldi Laana’!

Stree 2 is the first female-led film to shatter all previous records at the Indian box office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Stree 2 Earns Rs 76 Cr Gross On Day 1, Shraddha Kapoor Fans Shout ‘Stree Ji Part 3 Jaldi Laana’! (Image: X)

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has made history by breaking opening day records. Released on Independence Day, the horror-comedy earned an impressive ₹76.5 crore, making Shraddha the first female lead to achieve such remarkable success. With the highest Day 1 collection ever in India, this historic achievement sets a new benchmark for the Industry.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha _ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor Creates History 

Stree 2 is the first female-led horror-comedy film to achieve such a massive Day 1 box office collection. With this record-setting performance, Shraddha Kapoor becomes the only female lead to open with such impressive numbers in India. 

Netizens Reactions

Netizens are raving about Shraddha Kapoor's Performance in Stree 2. Here's a look at how fans have flooded the comments.

One user commented, "Wo stree ji part 3 k saath jldi aana"

Another user wrote, "Stree is on fire"

Another user commented, "Wo shraddha kapoor hai wo kuch bhi krskti hai"

One comment read, "Wo stree hai bollywood ke record ko thod ke bana bhi sakti hai"

One user commented, "TOTALLY STREEFIED"

Another user commented, "Best stree''

Directed by Amar Kaushik, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Stree 2 was released on August 15 and clashed with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

 

 

 

