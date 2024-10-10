Mumbai: OTT giant Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios respectively.

Having won audiences over for its unique blend of humour and horror, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank features a stellar cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. This blockbuster film is available to stream in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting today, October 10. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank marks the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank unfolds in the beautiful town of Chanderi, years after Stree's disappearance. However, the civilians of the town face a new threat as a headless ghost, named “Sarkata” emerges, abducting women in the quest for revenge against those he holds responsible for Stree’s demise. To defeat this monster and restore peace in Chanderi, Vicky, Bittu, Rudra and Jana join forces, seeking help from an unnamed woman (played by Shraddha Kapoor) to fight Sarkata. Together they face their fears and delve into Chanderi’s dark history to save their town.

“Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank has captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling, fortifying horror-comedy as a successful and sought-after genre. With its impressive cast, foot-tapping music, stunning cinematography and truly hilarious and thrilling moments, the film delivers a rich visual experience, making it a true blockbuster to be watched exclusively on Prime Video.” said Manish Menghani, director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India. “We take pride in presenting the biggest blockbusters to our customers in India and the world over, and Stree 2 is a welcome and exciting addition to our list of superhit entertainers. We’re thrilled that our customers can now enjoy this truly spine-chilling, rib-tickling film.”



“Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank is a truly special film for us. It is a testament that strong and loved characters and a well-rounded narrative can be the driving force behind a film’s success.” Said producer Dinesh Vijan, Founder of Maddock Films. “We’re truly humbled by the success of the film and the love the cast has received. It has reinforced our belief in the power of storytelling. After a super successful theatrical run, we’re thrilled to bring this story to the Amazon Prime audience across India and the world.”

Producer Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media & Content Business, Reliance Industries said, “Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank has already created history by becoming the No. 1 Hindi box office film of all time. With lovable characters and laugh out loud jokes, it's a franchise that is perfect for a watch party at home with friends and family. We are delighted that Stree2 will make its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting today, and you will also find the OG Stree Part 1 there. Hoping the die-hard fans of this amazing franchise will come together to smash OTT premiere viewership records on this one...kyu ki woh stree hai aur woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai."



Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank is a part of Prime Video’s line-up for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Starting September 27, this festive season, Prime Video is set to light up your screens with an array of blockbuster Indian and international movies and shows across genres and languages along exciting discounts of up to 50% on add-on subscriptions such as Crunchyroll, Chaupal, Discovery+, Sony Pictures Stream and ManoramaMax. The biggest festive celebration in India, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, started from September 27th, 2024, with 24 hours early access for Prime members. Celebrate this festive season with great deals, big savings, blockbuster entertainment, and more. Enjoy 25,000+ new launches and exciting offers* from top brands across categories including Smartphones, Fashion & Beauty, Large Appliances, TVs, Consumer Electronics, Home & Kitchen along with Grocery.



Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank is the Biggest Hindi Blockbuster of the Year as per The India Box Office Report - Ormax Media