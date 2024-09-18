Stree 2 Shatters Records Become The Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official X handle.

#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING ''HINDI'' FILM EVER... Crosses 'lifetime biz' of #Jawan [ #Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice ," he wrote.

As of this week, the horror-comedy has amassed a staggering Rs 586 crore at the Indian box office, showcasing its phenomenal popularity among audiences.

The film, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, continues to attract moviegoers during its fifth week.

With daily collections showcasing remarkable consistency, the figures for the weekend included Rs Rs 3.60 crore on Friday, Rs 5.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.85 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 3.17 crore on Monday and Rs 2.65 crore on Tuesday.

'Stree 2' earned a remarkable Rs 453.60 crore net in its second week alone. Despite facing competition from new releases like Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa', the film quickly established itself as the audience's favourite.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, 'Stree', was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.

However, 'Stree 2' has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country.

As the film gears up to potentially cross the Rs 600 crore milestone, the excitement surrounding 'Stree 2' continues to build.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.