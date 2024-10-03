Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao’s Film Celebrates Glorious 50-Day Run, Collects Rs 619.66 Cr

Mumbai: Stree 2 is unstoppable and how. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is celebrating its glorious 50-day run at the theatres and it has collected Rs 619.66 crore at the box office. On Wednesday, the film made Rs 2. 10 cr and in total the film earned an unimaginable amount of almost Rs 620 crore. Stree 2 has become the first domestic Hindi film to collect this massive amount at the box office and it managed to defeat the biggest releases of the year from Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more.

#Stree2 celebrates a glorious 50-day run TODAY [Thursday]... Its ability to draw audiences not only at major centers but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is a rarity in today's cinema landscape.



Meanwhile, #Stree2 saw a substantial boost on [seventh] Wednesday, benefitting from… pic.twitter.com/iCwCULDFk5 October 3, 2024

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to his X account and shared the magnificent run of Stree 2 at the box office as it competes it's 50 days of its release," #Stree2 celebrates a glorious 50-day run TODAY [Thursday]... Its ability to draw audiences not only at major centers but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is a rarity in today's cinema landscape. Meanwhile, #Stree2 saw a substantial boost on [seventh] Wednesday, benefitting from the national holiday [#GandhiJayanti]... Given the current trends, the ₹ 625 cr mark is now well within reach. [Week 7] Fri 1.09 cr, Sat 2.20 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 1.05 cr, Wed 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 619.66 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

The entire star cast of Stree 2 is overjoyed with this stupendous success and indeed this film proved content is king.