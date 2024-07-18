New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Stree 2’ trailer is finally out looks like the makers have hit the ball out of the park yet again. ‘Stree 2’ remains the most awaited horror comedy of the year. The trailer gives a perfect peek into what audiences can expect from this horror comedy, which sees Rajkummar reprising his role of ‘Vicky’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. Ever since the trailer landed on the internet, it has left the audiences mighty excited for the film to hit the theatres on August 15.

STREE 2 TRAILER:

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. Instead of "O stree kal aana", people of Chanderi ask for her help this time. The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

Sharing the trailer, Shraddha wrote, "YE RAHA TRAILER! India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer Out Now. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024#Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank."

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.

'Stree 2', produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will hit cinema halls on the holiday of Independence Day, August 15.

Beyond ‘Stree 2’, Rajkummar Rao will be seen sharing the screen space with Triptii Dimri for the first time in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

(With ANI Inputs)