STREE 2

Stree 2 Vs Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa: Who Won Box Office Showdown?

August is buzzing with the release of 'Stree 2', 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa'. Let's see who led the box office battle this weekend. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Stree 2 Vs Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa: Who Won Box Office Showdown? (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: This Independence Day 2024 saw three big releases The horror-comedy 'Stree 2', Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's 'Khel Khel Mein,' and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's 'Vedaa.' With theaters buzzing and reviews rolling in, which film won the box office battle?

Here’s the first weekend’s report card. 

Stree 2 Box Office Collection 

 Shraddha Kapoor makes her return in the horror-comedy 'Stree 2', co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. According to  Sacnilk reports, Stree 2 performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 91.7 Cr India net. Stree 2 is the first female-led film to shatter all previous records at the Indian box office. Earlier Trade Expert Rohit Jaiswal predicts that the film will have a total collection of Rs 300 crore. 

Khel Khel Mein Office Collection 

'Khel Khel Mein', featuring Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Chitraganda Singh. According to Sacnilk reports Khel Khel Mein performed decently on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 10.20 Cr India net. The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz. 

Vedaa Box Office Collection 

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh headline Nikhil Advani's action-thriller 'Vedaa'. As per the reports by Industry tracker Sacnilk Vedaa performed decently on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 8.1 Cr India net. 

Who Won The Showdown? 

Stree 2 Tsunami Continues Stree 2 earned around 43.85 Cr India net on its third day with total collection of ₹ 135.55 Cr . Vedaa earned around 2.45 Cr India net on its third day. Khel Khel Mein Khel Khel Mein earned around 3.10 Cr India net on its third day with a total collection of 10.2Cr. With excellend hold on Box Office Stree 2 surprases the other films with a record breaking success .

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

