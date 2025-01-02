After the massive success of 'Stree 2' the makers have announced the release date of the third instalment of this horror-comedy film which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. It will be directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in 2027.

As per the announcement by Maddock Films, Stree 3 is all set to hit the big screens on August 13, 2027. Along with this, the official production studio of Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU) has also announced an expansive slate of upcoming films including the highly anticipated 'Shakti Shalini', 'Bhediya 2' and 'Chamunda.'

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of Stree's third instalment which made the horror-comedy a profitable genre in Bollywood.

Take A Look At The Post:

Speaking about this ambitious announcement, director Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, said, "Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We've crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India's rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we're now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can't wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond - and we are just getting started!"

Taking to their Instagram handle, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents the genre defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse 8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills and screams!"

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2', which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Actor Varun Dhawan also had a special cameo in the film.

Earlier, in a conversation with ANI, the 'Stree 2' director Amar Kaushik expressed his happiness over the success of the film and opened up about the next installment of the film and if the viewers will see Akshay Kumar in 'Stree 3' who played the cameo in the film.

He shared how long it will take to make 'Stree 3' and if Akshay Kumar is going to be part of the project. "I think it (Stree 2) was made in six years from the first (film). However, it won't take six years; it will take at least three years."

The film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar's special appearance. The director opened up about casting him in 'Stree 3' and said, "It depends on the script. If the story demanded he would be seen, otherwise he won't get it."

Expressing his happiness over the success of the film, he shared, "I am thankful for the audience and those who watched the film and shared messages. Have to put in a lot of hard work and the credit goes to everyone, including the stars, producers and technicians."

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Along with Stree 3 announcement, the makers have also announced the release dates of other horror comedy films- Thama (releasing on Diwali 2025), Shakti Shalini (on 31st December 2025), Bhediya 2(14th August 2026) , Chamunda (4th December 2026), Maha Munjya (24th December 2027), Pehla Mahayudh (11th August 2028) and Doosara Mahayudh (18th October 2028).