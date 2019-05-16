close

Student Of The Year 2

Student of the Year 2 box office report card: Tiger Shroff starrer crosses Rs 50 crore

Student of the Year 2 box office report card: Tiger Shroff starrer crosses Rs 50 crore

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's 'Student of the Year 2' released on May 10 and fans were eager to see two fresh faces in the industry. For those of you who don't know, Tara and Ananya made their Bollywood debut with the Punit Malhotra directorial. The film opened up to a good start despite receving mixed reactions.

Now, it has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at Box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 is stable on weekdays [plexes continue to add to the total], but the overall total is underwhelming... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr, Wed 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 53.88 cr. India biz. #SOTY2”

Check out his Tweet:

While some loved the glitz and glamour of the movie, others found its script to be at fault and therefore criticised it.

'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 super-hit 'Student of The Year' that marked Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter and Tara has worked in various sitcoms prior to her debut.

SOTY 2 is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

