Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar shares new posters featuring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria

New Delhi: Karan Johar's 'Students' are all set to set the silver screens ablaze on May 10. The film 'Student of The Year 2' stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is one of the biggest releases of the year. With around a month to go for the release, the excitement around the film has started building up.

To add to the excitement level, the makers have unveiled two new posters featuring the leading ladies of the film.

K Jo took to Twitter to share the posters and reveal both Ananya and Tara's names in the film.

Introducing Ananya as Shreya, Johar wrote, “Jumping her way into your hearts!! Presenting #Ananya as Shreya! #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial”

Sharing the poster featuring Tara, the filmmaker wrote “Ready to create a storm in St. Teresa, introducing the gorgeous #Tara as Mia! #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow @iTIGERSHROFF #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial”

'Student of the Year 2' marks Tara and Ananya's Bollywood debut and fans are pretty excited to watch the two young debutants on screen.

The Punit Malhotra directorial is the sequel to 2012 super-hit 'Student of the Year' that marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Expectations from SOTY 2 are soaring high and with the 'admissions opening' on May 10, we wonder what the film has to offer!