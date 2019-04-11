Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff ready for biggest competition—Check new poster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Punit Malhotra's upcoming directorial venture 'Student Of The Year 2' is gearing up for the release of the movie. The makers have started teasing new posters on social media, creating the right kind of buzz ahead of the release.

Karan Johar shared the new poster which has Tiger prepping up for the big competition. He wrote: “He’s got the ‘eye of the tiger’ & he’s not stopping at anything but the finish line. #SOTY2TrailerTomorrow @iTIGERSHROFF #Tara #Ananya @punitdmalhotra @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @ZeeMusicCompany @SOTYOfficial”

Dharma Productions venture is hitting the screens on May 10, 2019.

The trailer of the movie will be out on April 12, 2019. Expectations are sky high from this venture. Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya has already bagged her second project. She is working in the sequel to 1978 classic 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also, Tara Sutaria has started work on her next project starring Suneil Shetty's son Ahaan. It will mark his debut into movies. Tiger, on the other hand has 'Baaghi 3' and a yet-to-be-titled dance film with Hrithik Roshan. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand.