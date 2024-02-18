trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722516
Students Laud Kiran Rao-Directorial Laapataa Ladies Recieves Roaring Response - WATCH

New Delhi: Director Kiran Rao draws close the anticipation for the film is building day by day. The trailer has received unanimous love from the audiences and they are waiting to enter into the entertaining and humorous world with the film, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

Makers are organizing the screening for the students in various cities and after a blockbuster response to the screening at Sehore and Jaipur, the team recently kept a screening in Bangalore. The screening was attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav, and following the screening, the team visited IIM Bangalore. 

The screening of the film in Bangalore is another successful event for the much-awaited film as the film got a roaring response from the students of IIM College. The students who watched the film showered unanimous love on the film's storytelling and lauded the makers for another qualitative content that is laced with solid performance from the lead cast.

During their visit to the IIM Bangalore, Aamir Khan and team Laapataa Ladies interacted with the students of the college. IIM Bangalore is one of those places, where Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan shot their blockbuster film '3 Idiots'.

'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

 

