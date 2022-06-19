NewsEntertainmentMovies
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has wrapped up the Ooty schedule of her next action musical drama 'The Archies'. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a post announcing the first schedule wrap of the film. 

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has wrapped up the Ooty schedule of her next action musical drama 'The Archies'. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a post announcing the first schedule wrap of the film. 
In the picture, it can be seen written 'WRAP'. Sharing the post the Zoya wrote, "It's A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty".

The 'Gully Boy' director recently announced her new film 'The Archies' with a special announcement video, based on the American comic series with the same name. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film is slated to release on Netflix. Actor Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor celebrated the schedule wrap with a special collage picture on her Instagram story, taken during the making of the film in Ooty. In the collage image, the actor can be seen posing with 'The Archies' co-stars Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. Agastya Nanda's mother Shweta Bachchan commented on Khushi's post and dropped a few heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Khushi and Suhana were papped as they were seen returning to Mumbai from Ooty. 

 


The release date of this action musical drama movie is still awaited and is said to be one of Netflix`s most anticipated films.

 

