'Sukhee' Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra Enjoys Light Moment With Photographer At Favourite Sweet Shop - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been counted amongst the fittest actors of Bollywood and while she enjoys her cheat days to the fullest, the latest one was extra special. Shilpa had a walk down her childhood memories as she enjoyed some scrumptious desserts in Chembur, Mumbai with her best friend. Being a Chembur girl, visiting her favorite dessert place, was totally like connecting back with her roots for Shilpa. Shilpa is making sure to live the 'sukhi' life by revisiting some sweet memories from her past.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was in the news during the 77th Independence Day. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of her hoisting our national flag with her family members and staff. Shilpa was seen dressed up in a white kurta which she paired with a green salwar bottom and an orange dupatta. The actress was seen unfurling the Indian flag with her children and husband. She captioned her post, "Vande Matram #JaiHind #IndependenceDay #76YearsOfIndependence #VandeMataram #ProudIndian #gratitude #blessed."

However, after she shared the post of the celebration, a section of user trolled the actress for wearing shoes while hoisting the national flag. Taking to her Instagram comments, Shilpa shut down all the trolls as she gave a befitting reply who criticized her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will next be seen on the big screens in Sukhee with Sadh, Kusha Kapila and others. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is all set to hit the screens on September 22.