Sunny Deol announces a new film with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty, calls it 'baap of all films'

Mumbai: 90s nostalgia is on as Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty are coming together in a new film. On Wednesday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared that he will be sharing screen space with stalwarts of the Indian cinema.

Sharing the first-look poster from the yet-to-be-titled film, Sunny wrote, "Baap of all films. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal."In the announcement poster, the four actors are seen sitting next to each other. Sunny appears to be a prisoner in orange and white attire. Sanjay is seen wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a brown jacket. Here is the post shared by Sunny Deol:

Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, carries his signature handkerchief. Mithun Da is seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, a sleeveless brown jacket and a green beret cap.The particular announced has left everyone excited."Woaaaah. Big news of the day," a social media user commented. "Can`t wait for this collaboration," another one wrote.

As per the reports, the movie is an action drama. Vivek Chauhan will reportedly helm the film. Ahmed Khan is producing the project.