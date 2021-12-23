हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol announces wrap of first schedule 'Gadar 2'

'Gadar 2' is a sequel to Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and was announced in October. It is being directed by filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original.

Sunny Deol announces wrap of first schedule &#039;Gadar 2&#039;
File Photo

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday said he has finished filming for the first schedule of his forthcoming film 'Gadar 2'. The movie is a sequel to Deol's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and was announced in October. It is being directed by filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original.

Deol and the film's team shot 'Gadar 2' in Himachal Pradesh and wrapped its schedule in 25 days. The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of the film, which featured him as Tara Singh.

"Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of 'Gadar 2'. Feeling blessed to relive the role again," Deol wrote.

The first movie, a partition-set drama, followed the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina.

The sequel, backed by Zee Studios, reunites Deol with Ameesha Patel. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunny DeolGadar 2Gadar 2 filmGadarTara Singh
Next
Story

After Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar's new motion poster from ‘The Kashmir Files’ as Krishna Pandit drops online - Watch

Must Watch

PT36M3S

Taal Thok Ke: Is sacrilege and blast in Punjab a political conspiracy?