Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At The Trailer Launch Of Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas - WATCH

In a viral video, superstar Sunny Deol is seen teary-eyed at the trailer launch of Anil Sharma's directional ''Vanvaas''. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 07:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At The Trailer Launch Of Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas - WATCH (Image: X)

New Delhi: Director Anil Sharma recently unveiled the highly anticipated 'Vanvaas' starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma.

Vanvaas grand trailer launch event was attended by 'Gadar' and 'Apne' fame actor Sunny Deol. Both Anil Sharma and Sunny Deal share a great bond and are like family to each other.

Vanvaas trailer offers a poignant glimpse into the emotional journey that delves into the intricacies of human relationships, the trailer promises a tale of vulnerability, resilience, and the universal quest for belonging. 

The trailer made Sunny Deol emotional and the actor teared up after watching the trailer starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in key roles. 

The actor could be seen sitting next to director Anil Sharma and getting emotional right after watching the trailer of the film. 

Anil Sharma who has not only directed the film but also produced and written it expressed that the film is close to his heart and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the true essence of family.

He also praised the cast for their exceptional performances, particularly Nana Patekar, emphasizing the emotional depth portrayed in the film.

Anil Sharma, who is celebrated for crafting emotional and family-centric narratives, is back with Vanvaas, a story that underscores the importance of family and relationships.

Last year, Anil Sharma who is known for delivering powerful films delivered the blockbuster hit 'Gadar 2.'

A Zee Studios Worldwide release, Vanvaas will hit the theatres on 20th December. 

