Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Is Getting Exciting Each Day Say Fans After Diljit Dosanjh Joins The Film Along With Varun Dhawan

New Delhi: Border is to date one of the biggest blockbusters when it comes to war drama. This ensemble cast was led by Sunny Deol and the action hero is back at joining his force. Border 2 was announced a few weeks ago and Sunny Deol promised it is going to be the biggest war drama in the history of Indian cinema. And now just a few hours ago Diljit Dosanjh joined the force and fans are going berserk.

After Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh dropped his announcement to be a part of Border 2.

Checkout the post of Diljit sharing his announcement about joining Sunny Deol's Border 2

The Punjabi sensation who is creating a stir across the globe shared the caption that will touch every Indian’s heart,” Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured a stir across the globe shared the caption that will touch every Indian’s heart,”.

As Diljit shared his announcement, fans are expressing their excitement and are saying that Border 2 is becoming exciting each day. The voice of Diljit will give you instant goosebumps. Sunny Deol welcomed Fauji Diljit Dosanjh by sharing the announcement on his Instagram page and the fans went berserk.

One user commented, “Border 2 is getting more exciting day by day!”. Another user said, “Blockbuster movie, avengers vibes.” One more user commented, “Sunny Deol is a legendary action superstar in Indian cinema history”. Many fans compared it with Avengers.

Sunny Deol and the entire star cast will soon begin the shooting and fans cannot wait for the official trailer to drop anytime soon.