Sunny Leone calls 'Shero' one of her most interesting films

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone wrapped up the shooting for her film 'Shero' in Kerala on Thursday.

Directed by 'Kuttanadan Marpappa' fame Sreejith Vijayan, 'Shero' is Sunny's first Malayalam film in a lead role.

Shot in Munnar and other parts of Kerala, action is a crucial element of the film. The actress trained and prepped extensively, doing all the stunts by herself.

Sunny believes that it's a defining part for her. As she wrapped the film, she told IANS, 'There are movies that challenge you and make you want to push yourself harder. Shero is just that film for me. I wanted to nail it to the tee.'

She added: 'From the performance, to the action, to learning the language, it was a film that I was completely consumed by. We shot in such picturesque locales of Kerala and it is by far one of the most interesting films I have ever done in my life.'

'Shero' is a psychological thriller in which Sunny plays the character of Sarah Mike, a US-born woman with roots in India. The film traces the story of a chance holiday and the chance happenings on it forms the narrative.

The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

