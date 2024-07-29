New Delhi: Unlike her usual glamorous image, Leone steps into the shoes of a ruthless assassin in this Vivek Kumar Kannan directorial, set to release in theatres on August 30.

The announcement of the new release date came alongside a captivating motion poster shared by the actress herself, offering a glimpse into her character's world within the film.

In 'Quotation Gang', Sunny Leone is poised to unveil a darker and more intricate side of her acting collection, injecting significant depth into the film's narrative. Sharing the screen with veteran actor Jackie Shroff and versatile performer Priya Mani, Leone's performance promises to deliver a visually striking and multilayered cinematic experience.

Known for her willingness to take on diverse roles that showcase her acting range, Sunny Leone's involvement in 'Quotation Gang' underscores her status as a pan-India star with a devoted following. Beyond this project, the actress has an impressive lineup, including roles in Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy', an untitled film alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva, and a forthcoming Malayalam film.

As anticipation builds for 'Quotation Gang', Sunny Leone's fans eagerly await her transformation into a character that promises to redefine her on-screen presence.