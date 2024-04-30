'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' :Rohit Saraf And Sanya Malhotra To Join Varun Dhavan And Jahnvi Kapoor In Upcoming Film

With the increasing anticipation surrounding the film, the new additional details of the 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' cast have been revealed. Under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy will feature Dhawan portraying the character of Sunny Sanskari, with Jahnvi Kapoor starring as his bride, Tulsi Kumari. There's a buzz going around that Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf have also joined the film's cast. The film is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

According to a source familiar with the project," Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf will be playing key roles in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy. “It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years. The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for, as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun and Janhvi are Sanya and Rohit.” as reported by Pinkvilla.

The source also added that Sanya and Rohit would share a very interesting dynamic with Janhvi and Varun. “The makers are all set to take the film on floors in a fortnight. Apart from some international shoots, the journey on SSKTK begins with a schedule in Mumbai, followed by Rajasthan,” the source further added.

The production of Karan Johar's upcoming film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is set to kick off on May 4 in Mumbai. Filming will take place at various locations both in India and overseas.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to team up once again.

Furthermore, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be featured in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

At the same time, Janhvi is expected to complete her pan-India film with Jr NTR, titled 'Devara', during a similar time frame, also she has been filming alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff.

She's already wrapped up filming for 'Ulajh' and 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'.