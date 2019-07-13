'Super 30' Box Office Report: 'Decent Day 1' for Hrithik Roshan's film, earns over Rs 11 crore

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which hit the screens on Friday, had a 'decent' run at the box office on its first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film earned Rs 11.83 crore.

The business of the film picked up at metros, specifically Mumbai and South India, he said. Adarsh also predicts that 'Super 30' should witness growth over the weekend.

"Super 30 has a decent Day 1... Business picked up at metros/urban centres (Mumbai and South specifically) towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Friday Rs 11.83 crore," read his tweet.

#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri 11.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

'Super 30' is running in the theatres with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'. While 'Kabir Singh' has completed four weeks, 'Article 15' is three-weeks-old at the box office.

Hrithik's 'Super 30' released to positive reviews. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. Hrithik plays Anand Kumar in 'Super 30' and actors like Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh form the supporting cast. 'Super 30' tracks the journey of Anand Kumar.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' is Hrithik's first film after 2017's 'Kaabil'.

'Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment