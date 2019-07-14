close

'Super 30' Box Office Report: With a 'turnaround' on Day 2, Hrithik Roshan's film is at Rs 30 crore

At the box office, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' is competing with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's new film 'Super 30', which released on Friday, showed an 'upward trend' in some parts of the country on Day 2 and earned close to Rs 30 crore. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that on Friday, the film earned Rs 11.83 crore and on Saturday, the collections were recorded at Rs 18.19 crore. He also predicted that on Day 3, 'Super 30' will score 'big numbers' and that the weekend numbers will be up to Rs 50 crore. As of now, the film is at Rs 30.02 crore. 

"Super 30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes Rs 50 cr (+/-) weekend... Friday 11.83 crore, Saturday 18.19 crore. Total: Rs 30.02 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet. 

Here's a list of how 'Super 30' fared at 'key circuits/territories'.

'Super 30' is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. Hrithik plays the math wizard.  

The film is supported by actors like Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh form the supporting cast. 

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. 

