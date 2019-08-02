'Super 30' now tax-free in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday became the seventh state to declare Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' tax-free.

The decision comes in line with similar moves by governments in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, New Delhi and Maharashtra.

The announcement was shared by trade analyst Komal Nahta on his Twitter handle where he wrote, "Well-deserved.... After Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Maharashtra, Hrithik starrer Super 30 declared tax-free in Jammu and Kashmir!"

The film released on July 12 and chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per collections recorded on Wednesday (July 31).