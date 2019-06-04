close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
super 30 trailer

Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar takes us to the journey of one man's struggle, dedication to change the education system

Not all superheroes wear capes. Yes, this line truly justifies the story of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30'.

Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar takes us to the journey of one man&#039;s struggle, dedication to change the education system
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

New Delhi: Not all superheroes wear capes. Yes, this line truly justifies the story of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30', the trailer of which released on Tuesday.

The trailer traces the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician, on whom the film is based. Hrithik plays Anand Kumar and he totally does justice to the role. The video shows how Anand Kumar changed the life of several underprivileged students. He earlier used to tutor children in a top coaching centre. However, against all societal odds, he later opens a centre to teach the underprivileged. 

'Super 30' is an inspirational story of one man's struggle and dedication to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged students. 

"Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega... ab raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga," Hrithik says. 

Watch the trailer of Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' here.

Every year, Anand Kumar inducts 30 underprivileged students into his Super 30 programme and teaches them free of cost to help them crack the entrance examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

'Super 30' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh. 

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' hits the theatres on July 12. 

Tags:
super 30 trailerHrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan Super 30
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan unveils motion poster of Super 30 — Watch

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Mamata Banerjee raises questions over EVMs again