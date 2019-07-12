close

Super 30 tweet review

'Super 30' tweet review: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar packs solid punch with his performance

'Super 30' stars Hrithik Roshan as Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains under-privileged students for IIT-JEE examinations under his programme Super 30.

&#039;Super 30&#039; tweet review: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar packs solid punch with his performance
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

New Delhi: Finally, it's here. Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited 'Super 30' hit the screen on Friday. The film stars Hrithik as Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains under-privileged students for IIT-JEE examinations under his programme Super 30.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been cast opposite Hrithik. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena and Nandish Singh also play a pivotal role in 'Super 30'. 

The trailer of 'Super 30' got mixed reviews by the audience but the film industry gave 5-star to Hrithik's film. Ahead of the release, the actor also hosted multiple screenings of 'Super 30' and the film has received positive reviews so far. 

'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya?' at the box office.

As several of Hrithik's fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film, among the people who grabbed the first day first show ticket of 'Super 30' is Ankita Bhandari of ZeeNews.com. She is at the theatre to give us live tweet review of the film.

Take a look at her tweets here:

'Super 30' is directed by Vikas Bahl and co-produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. 

