'Super 30' tweet review: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar packs solid punch with his performance

Finally, it's here. Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited 'Super 30' hit the screen on Friday. The film stars Hrithik as Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains under-privileged students for IIT-JEE examinations under his programme Super 30.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been cast opposite Hrithik. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena and Nandish Singh also play a pivotal role in 'Super 30'.

The trailer of 'Super 30' got mixed reviews by the audience but the film industry gave 5-star to Hrithik's film. Ahead of the release, the actor also hosted multiple screenings of 'Super 30' and the film has received positive reviews so far.

'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya?' at the box office.

As several of Hrithik's fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film, among the people who grabbed the first day first show ticket of 'Super 30' is Ankita Bhandari of ZeeNews.com. She is at the theatre to give us live tweet review of the film.

Take a look at her tweets here:

Hrithik packs a solid punch with his brilliant performance. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

There are many moments in the film that will move you. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

Amit Sadh is a surprise entry in the film. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

Aditya Shrivastava’s character Lallan Singh, who runs an educational institute in Patna, makes an entry. Anand’s fortune is set to take a turn with Lallan’s entry. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

Hrithik’s character Anand selling papad on bus stop following the death of his father, is a heart wrenching sequence. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

“Raja ka beta Raja nhi babes. Raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga”

The aforementioned line is the peg of the story on which the film is based. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

Jugrafiyaa song: Ajay-Atul music is soothing. The song is a romantic number and shows pleasant chemistry between Hrithik and Mrunal Thakur. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

Hrithik is seen in a never seen before avatar in the film. From playing macho man to super hero and Mughal emperor so far, Hrithik for the first is playing a dark-skinned Aam-Aadmi character. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

Hrithik Roshan makes an appearance as Anand Kumar. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

The film tells the inspiring journey of Patna based mathematician who sets his institute Super 30, designed especially for deserving, underprivileged children who aspire to get admission to coveted educational institutions. #Super30 — Ankita Bhandari (@ankita_katty) July 12, 2019

'Super 30' is directed by Vikas Bahl and co-produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.