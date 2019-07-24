'Super excited': Karan Johar announces Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade'

New Delhi: Telugu film 'Dear Comrade', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, will be made in Hindi too, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Tuesday. He watched the yet-to-release film in Mumbai with Vijay and said that his production house - Dharma Productions - will remake the 'Dear Comrade' in Hindi.

"Had the pleasure to be the first to see 'Dear Comrade'. What a powerful and intense love story. Top-notch performances by Vijay and Rashmika. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director Bharat Kamma and wonderfully produced by Mythri Official. Exceptional music by Justin Prabhakaran. Glad to ANNOUNCE that Dharma Movies will be producing the Hindi remake of 'Dear Comrade'. Super excited about this," read Karan's post. He also added pictures of himself with Vijay and the team. The cast of the Hindi remake is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Vijay responded by saying, "So proud to have this man, watch, love and be the one to remake our baby 'Dear Comrade' in Hindi. Karan Johar, biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can't wait to do something mad with you."

'Dear Comrade' is an intense and powerful story between a cricketer (Rashmika) and a student leader having anger management issues (Vijay). It is one of the highly-anticipated Telugu films and has already created a buzz among fans for its storyline.

'Dear Comrade', directed by Bharat Kamma, hits the screens on July 26.

Recently, Vijay's 'Arjun Reddy' was also remade in Hindi. It was titled 'Kabir Singh' and starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. 'Kabir Singh' has shattered several box office records and has earned over Rs 320 crore.