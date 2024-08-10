Advertisement
KANGUVA

Suriya Starrer 'Kanguva' Trailer Release Date Announced

The makers of 'Kanguva' shared a captivating poster on social media while announcing the trailer release date.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Suriya Starrer 'Kanguva' Trailer Release Date Announced (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Suriya's 'Kanguva' is one of the year's most anticipated films. With its captivating posters and the electrifying 'Fire Song', fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

The countdown begins! The makers have announced the highly anticipated trailer for Siva's 'Kanguva', set to be released on August 12. 

The makers of Kanguva took to their social media and shared a really captivating poster while announcing the trailer release date.The captioned read,''The anticipation ends now! The time for glory is arriving Get ready for a celebration like no other

The grand #KanguvaTrailer is all set to be yours from 12th August  #KanguvaFromOct10  #Kanguva"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)

Produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva', starring Suriya, is one of the year's major films. Disha Patani and Bobby Deol will also play key roles in the movie.

‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. 

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.

 

 

