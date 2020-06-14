Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni in biopic touched a million hearts and how!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise and created a void in cinema which can never be filled again. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020 afternoon reportedly. The news of his death sent shock waves across the film fraternity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders including several celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn amongst others mourned his demise on social media and extended condolences to the family.

Sushant proved his acting mettle ever since he was first seen in television shows 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta by Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms.

But it was cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic titled 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' which gave him unprecedented name and fame. It featured Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in lead roles along with SSR.

The film released in 2016 and suddenly Sushant's stardom touched new heights. He portrayed the part too well and so much so, that fans simply adored the venture, making it a big success that year.

The movie went on to become a commercial success and Sushant`s performance won him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best His act as MS Dhoni was lauded by one and sundry as he displayed superlative acting chops. It was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Sushant Singh Rajput won the Screen Award for Best Actor (Critics) - MS Dhoni biopic and also bagged the Best Actor trophy for Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the same movie.

In fact, his acting, dialogue delivery, performance made Sushant Singh Rajput a nuanced and most sought-after actor in Bollywood.

An actor par excellence, gone too soon, too early...

May his soul rest in eternal peace, you will be missed SSR!