Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput gave fans a 'ray of hope' in Chhichhore - Best dialogues from the film!

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in 2019 release 'Chhichhore', helmed by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari.

Sushant Singh Rajput gave fans a &#039;ray of hope&#039; in Chhichhore - Best dialogues from the film!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Television turned Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely death has shocked one and sundry. The news left his fans, friends and family utterly disturbed and once again the need and importance of mental health has come to fore. 

Reports suggest that Sushant committed suicide and his body was found hanging at his Bandra Apartment in Mumbai. Further investigation is still underway. 

As an actor, Sushant Singh Rajput proved himself for his very first show in 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by  Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta by Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms which gave him immense fame and name.

Soon the rising star made his movie debut in with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! and the rest is history. He was last seen in 2019 release 'Chhichhore', helmed by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari.

The film emerged as the biggest hit of 2019 and earned huge moolah at the Box Office. The actors were showered with praise and SSR once again impressed his critics and fans alike with superlative acting chops. 

Ironically, the film 'Chhichhore' saw Sushant played the role of a father, who explains to his son that failing in examination doesn't mean it is the end of life. He is seen telling 'suicide' is not the solution. Let's take a look at some of the heart-touching dialogues from 'Chhichhore':

Hum haar jeet, success failure mein itna ulajh gaye hai ... ki zindagi jeena bhool gaye hai ... zindagi mein agar kuch sabse zyada important hai ... toh woh hai khud zindagi

Dusron se haarke loser kehlane se kahin zyada bura hai ... khud se haarke loser kehlana

Sache dost wohi hote hai ... joh achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai ... aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai

Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai

Success Ke Baad Ka Plan Sabke Paas Hai ... 
Lekin Agar Galti Se Fail Ho Gaye ... 
Toh Failure Se Kaise Deal Karna Hai ... 
Iski Koi Baat Hi Nahi Karna Chahta.

May his soul rest in peace!

