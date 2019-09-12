Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' continues winning streak at Box Office

New Delhi: 'Kedarnath' actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has been getting rave reviews from masses and classes alike. The critics have given it a big thumbs up and so has the audience. The movie is raking in the moolah, making filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame a happy man.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #Chhichhore continues its winning streak... The super-strong hold on weekdays increases its chances of hitting ₹ cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 61.33 cr. #India biz.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.