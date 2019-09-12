close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' continues winning streak at Box Office

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Chhichhore&#039; continues winning streak at Box Office

New Delhi: 'Kedarnath' actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has been getting rave reviews from masses and classes alike. The critics have given it a big thumbs up and so has the audience. The movie is raking in the moolah, making filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame a happy man.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #Chhichhore continues its winning streak... The super-strong hold on weekdays increases its chances of hitting ₹ cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 61.33 cr. #India biz.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.

 

 

Tags:
ChhichhoreChhichhore box office collectionsChhichhore collectionsSushant Singh RajputShraddha KapoorTushar Pandey
Next
Story

Section 375 movie review: Akshaye Khanna shines in relevant film

Must Watch

PT5M13S

International community trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister