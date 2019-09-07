Sushant Singh Rajput- Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' gets a decent start—Check out collections

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' hit the silver screens on September 6 and has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. The film is based on the concept of friendship and also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar.

The day one collections are now out and noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared them on Twitter. He wrote, “#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz.”

#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2019

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput... *Day 1* biz...

2016: #MSDhoni - #TheUntoldStory: ₹ 21.30 cr

2019: #Chhichhore: ₹ 7.32 cr

2018: #Kedarnath: ₹ 7.25 cr

2013: #ShuddhDesiRomance: ₹ 6.45 cr

#India biz.”

The trailer of the film had been unveiled on the occasion of Friendship Day.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who also helmed 'Dangal' and is based on the life of eight friends who reunite after several years in times of crisis. Indeed, no matter how much your friends drift apart, they will be right beside you in the hour of need!

So, are your weekend plans sorted yet?