Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' set to cross Rs 150 cr at Box Office

New Delhi: The talented star Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has hit the right chords at the Box Office and is now nearing Rs 150 core business at the domestic markets. The film has already crossed the lifetime collections of Sushant's last big hit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Chhichhore continues its glorious march... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #GullyBoy... Nears #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #Saaho [#Hindi]... [Week 4] Fri 2.37 cr, Sat 4.32 cr, Sun 4.38 cr. Total: ₹ 144.60 cr. #India biz... Superb trending!

#Chhichhore biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr

Week 2: ₹ 40.47 cr

Week 3: ₹ 24.23 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 11.07 cr

Total: ₹ 144.60 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#Chhichhore benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 9

₹ 100 cr: Day 12

₹ 125 cr: Day 17#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

The film is helmed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari.

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.