Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' set to enter Rs 100 cr club

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has proved yet again that good content always strikes gold at the Box Office. The film by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari is set to enter the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club.
'Chhichhore' continues its hold at the box office as it maintains a steady run with second Monday earning 4.02cr taking the total collections to 98.08! Chhichhore is all set to enter the 100cr club today.
Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.
Here are the figures:
Day 1 - 7.32cr
Day 2 - 12.25
Day 3 - 16.41cr
Day 4 - 8.1cr
Day 5 - 10.05cr
Day 6 - 7.20cr
Day 7 - 7.50cr
Week 1 - 68.83cr
Day 8 - 5.34cr
Day 9 - 9.42cr
Day 10 - 10.47cr
Weekend 2 - 25.23cr
Day11 - 4.02cr
Total collections-98.08cr
Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.
This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.
'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.