Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' set to enter Rs 100 cr club

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has proved yet again that good content always strikes gold at the Box Office. The film by 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari is set to enter the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club.

'Chhichhore' continues its hold at the box office as it maintains a steady run with second Monday earning 4.02cr taking the total collections to 98.08! Chhichhore is all set to enter the 100cr club today.

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Here are the figures:

Day 1 - 7.32cr

Day 2 - 12.25

Day 3 - 16.41cr

Day 4 - 8.1cr

Day 5 - 10.05cr

Day 6 - 7.20cr

Day 7 - 7.50cr

Week 1 - 68.83cr

Day 8 - 5.34cr

Day 9 - 9.42cr

Day 10 - 10.47cr

Weekend 2 - 25.23cr

Day11 - 4.02cr

Total collections-98.08cr

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.