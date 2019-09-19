Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' stands unbeatable at Box Office

New Delhi: The fresh on-screen pairing of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor has proved to be a hit one. The audiences have showered their love on director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'. Not only is the performance of the actors being lauded but also has kept the cash registers ringing.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable... Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 105.79 cr. #India biz.”

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.