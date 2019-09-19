close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' stands unbeatable at Box Office

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Chhichhore&#039; stands unbeatable at Box Office

New Delhi: The fresh on-screen pairing of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor has proved to be a hit one. The audiences have showered their love on director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'. Not only is the performance of the actors being lauded but also has kept the cash registers ringing.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable... Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 105.79 cr. #India biz.”

Despite the competition from the fresh release 'Dream Girl', Chhichhore continues to earn the love of audiences across multiplex and single screens.

Chhichhore is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.

 

 

Tags:
ChhichhoreChhichhore collectionsChhichhore box office collectionsSushant Singh RajputShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

IIFA 2019: Full list of winners announced, Alia Bhatt for 'Raazi' and Ranveer Singh for 'Padmaavat' win big

Must Watch

PT20M32S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day