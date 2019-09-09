close

Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' woos Box Office on Day 3

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Chhichhore&#039; woos Box Office on Day 3
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: 'Dangal' filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has not only earned rave reviews for its brilliant performance and content but also set the cash counters ringing.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces.

The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.

 

Tags:
ChhichhoreChhichhore box office collectionsChhichhore collectionsSushant Singh RajputShraddha KapoorTushar Pandey
