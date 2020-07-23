Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' releases on Friday, here's all you need to know about his last film

New Delhi: The wait will be over on Friday as Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film 'Dil Bechara' releases on July 24. His fans are waiting for the film will bated breath and social media, too, is abuzz with posts on #DilBechara. It will be his last film. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. After which, the makers of 'Dil Bechara' decided to stream it online as a tribute to Sushant.

'Dil Bechara' was shot two years ago, but the film's release date was postponed several times. It was always Sushant's much-awaited film and after his sudden demise, there's also an emotional connect with it.

The trailer of the film released on July 6 to a fabulous response and shattered the records in terms of views received of several Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters.

'Dil Bechara' has been the top trend since days now. Ahead of its release, let's know a little more about the film:

It stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi opposite the Sushant. The film narrates the love story of Kizie (Sanjana), a cancer patient, and Manny (Sushant), and how the duo explores life together.

The film has been shot in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and in Paris. It went on floors in 2018.

'Dil Bechara', helmed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault In Our Stars', based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

The film was initially titled 'Kizie Or Manny', but was later named 'Dil Bechara'.

Besides, Sushant and Sanjana, 'Dil Bechara' also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

'Dil Bechara' streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. It will be available for subscribers and non-subscribers too. The film will have a world premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.30 pm.