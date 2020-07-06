हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer releases today and Twitter just can't keep calm

"Can't wait" and "excited, but emotional" are the common feelings expressed by people across the country as they wait for Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer to release.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; trailer releases today and Twitter just can&#039;t keep calm
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@CastingChhabra

New Delhi: Twitter today is flooded with posts related to Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara', the trailer of which releases today. "Can't wait" and "excited, but emotional" are the common feelings expressed by people across the country as they wait for the trailer to hit online. Soon after the announcement was made on Sunday, Twitter couldn't keep calm and excited fans have made #DilBecharaTrailer the top social media trend.

Here's how Twitter is waiting with bated breath for 'Dil Bechara' trailer:

'Dil Bechara' stars Sushant opposite debutante Sanjana Sanghi. It is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault In Our Stars', based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

The film narrates the love story of Kizie (Sanjana), a cancer patient, and Manny (Sushant), and how the duo explores life together.

'Dil Bechara' is helmed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. 

'Dil Bechara' streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. It will be available for subscribers and non-subscribers too.

