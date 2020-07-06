Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer releases today and Twitter just can't keep calm

New Delhi: Twitter today is flooded with posts related to Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara', the trailer of which releases today. "Can't wait" and "excited, but emotional" are the common feelings expressed by people across the country as they wait for the trailer to hit online. Soon after the announcement was made on Sunday, Twitter couldn't keep calm and excited fans have made #DilBecharaTrailer the top social media trend.

Here's how Twitter is waiting with bated breath for 'Dil Bechara' trailer:

#DilBechara trailer will be released tomorrow... Can't wait more... eagerly waiting pic.twitter.com/JC89w6Uu6P — Siddharth (@SID_rocks03) July 5, 2020

Dil Bechara Trailer Tomorrow One last time without you... With you pic.twitter.com/D9OakmmByA — Manny (@heyitsmeishani) July 5, 2020

Miss you Sushant...Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/xn6NGk6caV — Sneha Sharma (@SnehaSh83709391) July 5, 2020

#SushantInOurHeartsForever pic.twitter.com/HNqAiVpBaM — KILLER BEAN (@kmantri22) July 6, 2020

We will always miss u brother#rip return if possible pic.twitter.com/ILhEvUG1Mi — Abhishek Kamboj (@kambojabhi13) July 5, 2020

I've never waited for a movie promo the way I am waiting for #DilBechara trailer. I don't know how i am going to react when I shall watch it. What about you? What is your state of mind like? I'm pretty sure it'll be most viewed video on OTT platform pic.twitter.com/hhX8XNNuHE — Hemant Gupta (@realhemantgupta) July 5, 2020

'Dil Bechara' stars Sushant opposite debutante Sanjana Sanghi. It is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault In Our Stars', based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

The film narrates the love story of Kizie (Sanjana), a cancer patient, and Manny (Sushant), and how the duo explores life together.

'Dil Bechara' is helmed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

'Dil Bechara' streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. It will be available for subscribers and non-subscribers too.